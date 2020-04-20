Joe Burrow expects to be the first overall pick, and so do the oddsmakers

Getty Images

In three days, the 2020 NFL draft will begin. And we’ll find out at that point whether Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will become the first overall pick.

For now, everyone expects Burrow to be that pick. Including Burrow himself.

Although he’s not absolute, Burrow told the #PFTPM podcast on Monday that it’s his expectation at this point to be the first name called.

“I have been watching the draft enough years that I know crazy things have happened and I have watched people on camera slip and then the camera stays in their face and all that stuff so I am keeping everything on the table,” Burrow said. “I expect to be number one but you know I am not positive about it.”

The oddsmakers agree with Burrow. MGM has Burrow as a -10,000 favorite to be the first overall pick, meaning that $10,000 must be wagered to win $100.

MGM also has the Bengals at +1000 to trade their pick (best $100 to win $1,000), which means that, in roughly 72 hours, Joe Burrow likely will become a different kind of Tiger King, swapping the LSU Tigers for the Cincinnati Bengals.