Joey Hunt signs restricted tender with Seahawks

Seahawks center Joey Hunt signed his restricted tender Monday.

Hunt tweeted photos of him signing his deal, writing, “It’s OFFICIAL. I’M BAAACCCK! @Seahawks #GoHawks #LETSGETIT!!!”

Hunt started eight games in the regular season and both playoff games for Seattle at center last year after starter Justin Britt tore an anterior cruciate ligament in late October.

Hunt, a sixth-round pick in 2016, has appeared in 34 career games for the Seahawks with 11 starts.

According to the NFL’s official transactions Monday, defensive back Ryan Neal signed his exclusive rights tender.

Neal, 24, played three games for the Seahawks last season. He saw action on 38 special teams snaps.

Neal played 13 special teams snaps in one game for the Falcons in 2018.

He has never played a down on defense.