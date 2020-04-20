John Elway: Mock draft was smooth after early hiccup

Getty Images

The NFL held a mock draft to test the systems put in place as a result of the decision to call off the scheduled proceedings in Las Vegas and conduct the proceedings from the homes of team and league officials.

It wasn’t long after that process got underway that we heard a report about a technical glitch. It’s not clear what went wrong, but Broncos General Manager John Elway said on a conference call that everything else unfolded smoothly on Monday.

“The draft went smooth,” Elway said, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “It got off to a little bit of a hiccup when we first started, but other than that it went really smooth. There were really no problems with it, so we got more comfortable with it. It should be fine to go on without a glitch. I’m sure there will be a couple of glitches here and there, but actually for the first time I thought it went pretty well.”

There’s a good chance of glitches happening anytime you roll out a new way of doing business and the prospect of it happening on Thursday night is one of many reasons why a record number of viewers are expected to tune in for the first round.