John Elway: We do need a wideout, good thing it’s a deep class

Over the weekend, a report suggested the Broncos were looking to trade up from No. 15 in order to ensure they could select former Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy in the first round of the draft.

General Manager John Elway didn’t confirm or deny that during a Monday conference call, but he did shed some light on the team’s overall view of the receiver position. Elway said the team has a hole to fill at that spot and shared the widespread opinion that this is a good draft to address such a need.

“We do need a wideout. The good thing is it’s a deep class. We’ll see how it falls,” Elway said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

Courtland Sutton is at the top of the current receiver depth chart in Denver. Tim Patrick, Diontae Spencer and DaeSean Hamiltion join him in a group that’s almost certain to change before the week is out.