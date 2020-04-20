Mike Tomlin isn’t “fretting” about not having a first-round pick

Getty Images

The Steelers don’t have a pick in Thursday night’s first round of the draft and that suits head coach Mike Tomlin just fine.

Tomlin said on a Monday conference call that he’s not “fretting at all” about not having one of the first 32 selections this year. The Steelers dealt that pick for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tomlin said the team has “already benefitted from his presence” in the secondary.

Fitzpatrick’s presence isn’t the only reason Tomlin is at peace with not having a first-round pick. The move to a virtual draft amid the COVID-19 pandemic makes for a new way of doing business and Tomlin

“It’s going to be a spectator’s view. It’s a good opportunity for us to get comfortable with the organization of all of this,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

The Steelers have the 49th overall pick and then aren’t scheduled to pick again until No. 102, so there should be plenty of time to continue getting comfortable even after they make that first selection.