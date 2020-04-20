NFL, Players Coalition commit $3.05 million to communities impacted by COVID-19

Getty Images

The NFL will be raising money to help with COVID-19 relief efforts during this week’s draft and the league joined with the Players Coalition on Monday to announce a $3.05 million donation to seven communities that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Impacts have been felt in low-income communities and among people of color in many places around the United States and the donations come from money devoted to the league’s social justice initiatives. The beneficiaries were recommended by the Players Coalition, which was formed in 2017 with a mission of impacting social justice and racial equality.

“We know that during this difficult time, our minority and low-income communities are struggling disproportionately with the impact of COVID-19,” Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin said in a statement. “Communities in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore and more are getting hit hard right now, and we want to do our part in ensuring these areas have even the basic needs. We are glad we can partner with the NFL to support the organizations who are on the ground providing for these families.”

The recipients of the donation include health systems, individual hospitals, and non-profit organizations in the cities of Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit and Washington D.C. along with the states of Florida and Louisiana.