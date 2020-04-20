Panthers’ move of training facility to Rock Hill is done deal

Getty Images

The Panthers are moving their training facility to Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The team recently completed a $16 purchase of more than 240 acres of land to build their new complex. On Monday night, the York City Council approved the project in a 4-3 vote, John Marks of The Herald reports.

Project Avalanche, the county’s name for the deal, involves Rock Hill foregoing all property tax revenue for up to 30 years, according to Marks. The funds would go to the $225 million worth of project infrastructure.

The Panthers plan to open the facility in 2022.

Panthers owner David Tepper has envisioned a project similar to what the Cowboys have built at The Star in Frisco, Texas, with a full orthopedic facility, along with entertainment, restaurants, and residential components.