Patriots make Color Rush uniform their new home uniform

Getty Images

The Patriots are the latest team to unveil new uniforms for the 2020 season and their primary home look is a familiar one.

The Patriots introduced blue-on-blue uniforms as their Color Rush alternate jersey several years ago and they have now adopted them as their home uniform. There are tweaks to fonts for numbers and names, but the overall look is otherwise the same one that we’ve seen in recent years.

In addition to that change, the Patriots also unveiled a new road uniform that takes its cues from the home one. They will wear the same blue pants with a white jersey that has red and blue stripes on the shoulder that connect it to the red and white ones on the home jersey.

“As we started to think about the 2020 season and a new decade, we began to envision what we wanted our uniforms to reflect,” Kraft Sports and Entertainment CMO Jen Ferron said in a statement. “The success of the ‘Color Rush’ uniform that we’ve worn for the past couple of years had us thinking that we didn’t need to make real substantive changes, rather we could make modest changes to our home uniform and then use a complementary version with those same aesthetics for our away uniform.”

The Patriots’ announcement also suggested the team could bring back red throwback jerseys in the future if the league allows for a second helmet to be used during the season. If that’s the case, they’d bring back the “Pat Patriot” look for an alternate helmet.