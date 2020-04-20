Report: Technical glitch during league’s mock draft

Getty Images

The NFL is having a dry run of its stay-at-home draft with its 32 teams today, to make sure all the protocols are in place for Thursday and the weekend.

And it’s a good thing.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, a participant in the exercise said there was already a hiccup.

“Mock draft today already technical glitch w Cincinnatis 1st pick!!! Brutal,” the participant wrote.

The mock draft order doesn’t follow Thursday’s, and the names of prospects has been randomized. The Cowboys were scheduled to pick first in this afternoon’s mock draft, so it’s unclear at what point the Bengals might have either caused or got caught up in a problem.