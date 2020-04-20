Seahawks signing Kahlil McKenzie

Getty Images

The Seahawks have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

McKenzie is the son of former Raiders General Manager and current Dolphins executive Reggie McKenzie.

He signed with the DC Defenders of the XFL but quickly was traded to the Los Angeles Wildcats. McKenzie went on injured reserve Feb. 22.

McKenzie spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last year.

The Chiefs drafted McKenzie in the sixth round in 2018, moving him from defensive tackle to the offensive line.

He has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game.