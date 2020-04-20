Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of Rams relocation lawsuit

Getty Images

The United States Supreme Court won’t be taking on a case involving the Rams’ move to Los Angeles.

The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed suit against the Rams and the NFL alleging breach of contract, fraud and illegal enrichment a little more than a year after the team moved ahead of the 2016 season. The Rams and the NFL argued that the case should be settled in arbitration rather than in a courtroom, but the Missouri Supreme Court ruled otherwise last year.

After that decision, the Rams and the NFL petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case. On Monday, they opted not to grant that petition.

That means the case will either be heard in a St. Louis County court or be settled out of court.