Teams interested in Yannick Nkagoue were under impression he wasn’t available

Buried in the highly entertaining back and forth between Jaguars owner Tony Khan and Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue lies an important nugget. Khan essentially has confirmed that Ngakoue is available, at the right price.

Per a league source, that’s a contrast from prior messages the team was sending. Multiple teams had been under the impression that the Jaguars weren’t inclined to trade Ngakoue, at all.

Ngakoue has made no secret of his desire to leave town, and it was believed when the Jaguars traded him that, like the Chiefs with Dee Ford and the Seahawks with Frank Clark in 2019, the tag was a precursor to a trade. But it didn’t happen and it hasn’t happened and if it’s going to happen this week, Ngakoue first needs to sign his franchise tender, which he hasn’t done.

Some would say Ngakoue’s social-media outburst could prompt teams to shy away. Others would say that it’s understandable that Ngakoue, who has yet to receive a financial reward for his far-better-than-expected performances through four NFL seasons, is getting frustrated with the ongoing foot-dragging.

Regardless, time is running short for a pre-draft trade. Perhaps the best scenario will entail a team or two that didn’t get the pass rusher it wanted in the draft striking a deal that includes 2021 compensation.

However it plays out, it can’t be conducive to a fresh start for the Jaguars if Ngakoue continues to make it known publicly and loudly that he doesn’t want to be there.

  1. Getty just wasted a 3rd rounder (and next years 5th) on Leonard Williams….I could see us throwing away our other 3rd this year (the comp pick we got) and our 2021 1st (which is going to be a top 10 pick) for Nkagoue. We should try to trade Williams and next years 2nd for Nkague and then just draft Derrick Brown at #4.

  2. Teams are playing dumb. It has been reported over the past few months (especially on this site multiple times) that the Jags were ready to move on from Ngakoue and open to a trade. My guess is teams are hesitant to pay what the Jags want and want to see where they end up after (or even during) the draft before engaging in serious negotiations for a trade.

  4. Others would say that it’s understandable that Ngakoue, who has yet to receive a financial reward for his far-better-than-expected performances through four NFL seasons, is getting frustrated with the ongoing foot-dragging

    I’d call that franchise tag salary a pretty good reward

