Titans draft picks could “potentially impact” Jadeveon Clowney pursuit

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said late last week that the team hasn’t closed the door on the possibility of adding defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the roster, but that nothing was imminent on that front.

Robinson revisited the Clowney situation during a conference call with reporters on Monday and said the team hasn’t “inched closer to finality” before adding that their draft haul may move them closer to a final decision about how to proceed.

“Who we pick could potentially impact that,” Robinson said, via Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean.

The Jets have also had communication with Clowney. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said this month that the team is “always looking” for good players and that Clowney is a good player, although he didn’t say if there’s been any discussions with his camp.

The Titans currently have seven picks in this year’s draft. Their first selection the 29th overall, they have no picks in the fourth or sixth rounds and have three seventh-rounders.