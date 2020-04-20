Tony Khan to Yannick Ngakoue: Insults won’t get you traded, good compensation will

Getty Images

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue took his push for a trade away from the Jaguars to social media on Monday by telling Jaguars senior vice president of football administration and technology Tony Khan to “stop hiding” and “holding up” a deal.

Ngakoue also called Khan, who is the son of Jaguars owner Shad Khan, “spoiled” and tweeted a clown face at him. Khan initially replied that he hasn’t been in hiding, but returned with a longer reply designed to let Ngakoue know that his approach wasn’t going to lead the Jaguars to make a trade any faster.

“It’s a new regime here sir,” Khan wrote. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won’t get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet.”

Ngakoue replied by saying Khan could save the speech and “just trade me.” Khan returned with a reply of his own.

“Show me the compensation. I’m sure you’re really driving up the price today btw,” Khan wrote.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported on Monday that things have been quiet on the Ngakoue trade front. The back-and-forth between Khan and Ngakoue brought some sound and fury, but it doesn’t appear to be the kind that will signify the ending that Ngakoue is looking for in Jacksonville.