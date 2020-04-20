Undrafted free agent chaos could benefit Panthers

Getty Images

While many wonder if the combination of old people and technology could create some hiccups this week during the 2020 NFL Draft, the real chaos won’t begin until the draft ends.

The process of undrated free agency is hectic in the best of times, when area scouts and cap managers and negotiators and General Managers are all in the same room, trying to fill out rosters with the best few guys who aren’t chosen in the seven rounds.

Now, the game has changed, with all those people in different places because of the quarantines dictated by COVID-19.

“Because of the separation of scouts and teams, there’s probably going to be some balls dropped unintentionally this year,” Former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli told Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America. “The process will naturally take longer.”

If anyone has an edge, it could be the coach who most recently had contact with some of those players, such as Panthers rookie head coach Matt Rhule, who has already been reeling in former Temple players in regular free agency (Robby Anderson, Tahir Whitehead, P.J. Walker, and Keith Kirkwood), and will likely have some more Baylor guys on the way.

“It’ll be interesting to see how many players Matt Rhule gets who he knows,” Pioli said. “Because he and the Baylor guys on his staff have recruited some of these guys out of high school. He’ll know some of the moms, I bet. And this very often is a recruiting game.”

Any edge will help in those frantic minutes after the draft.

Although, the smartest teams in this process might be the teams who don’t pick in the seventh round at all, and have a chance to get a head start on the process. If you start seeing teams dump late seventh-rounders into trades this weekend, that could be a reason why.