Bears keep waiting to declare on Mitchell Trubisky’s option

Getty Images

The Bears gave a pretty good indication of their thoughts on Mitchell Trubisky‘s future when they traded for Nick Foles and declared an open competition for the starting job.

So it stands to reason they’re stalling on stating their intentions in a financial way.

Via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bears General Manager Ryan Pace kicked the can down the road when asked about the Bears picking up the fifth-year option for the former No. 2 overall pick.

“We will cross that bridge once we get through this weekend,” Pace said, buying himself a little time.

The Bears have to decide by May 4 whether or not to pick up an option worth $24 million for 2021, which seems like an obvious thing they would not do. Then again, they once traded four things to move up one spot in the draft to take Trubisky instead of Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson, so you never can tell.

Pace has consistently tried to push the decision (or the declaration, since it seems unlikely they don’t know what they’re doing) off until later, but all their actions suggest it has been made.