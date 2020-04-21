Bengals donate to eight local food banks

Getty Images

Thursday night’s draft will begin with the Bengals on the clock and it will include a charitable component to help raise funds for organizations dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengals got the ball rolling on that front on Tuesday by announcing that they have donated $250,000 to eight food banks in the Cincinnati area. That donation is expected to provide one million meals for needy people in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

“We want to help our community during these challenging times,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “We know that COVID-19 is impacting everyone in different ways. Our donation aims to help our broader region as food banks see increased demand for their services.”

Several Bengals players have also made charitable donations in the area, including food bank donations by defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Sam Hubbard.