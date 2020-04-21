Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel nominated for Patriots Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Bill Parcells hasn’t always been on the friendliest terms with the Patriots since leaving them to coach the Jets in 1997. But time heals all wounds, and now the Patriots may give Parcells the franchise’s highest honor.

Parcells was named today as one of the three finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame. This is not his first nomination, just a recent reminder that any acrimony between Parcells and the Patriots is now ancient history.

Nominated for the fifth consecutive year was former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel. Now the head coach of the Titans, Vrabel played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2007 and won three Super Bowl rings in New England.

The third nominee is former Patriots defensive lineman Richard Seymour, who also played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. This is the fourth consecutive year Seymour has been nominated.

A panel of media, Patriots alumni and staff nominate the former players and coaches most worthy of making the Hall of Fame, and fans make the final vote on the Patriots’ website.