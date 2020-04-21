Buccaneers owners will provide five million meals in Tampa area

Getty Images

The owners of the Buccaneers donated to a pair of local COVID-19 relief funds earlier this month and they announced another effort to help those affected by the pandemic.

The Glazer family announced that they will provide five million meals to people around the Tampa area through a donation to Feeding Tampa Bay. They have also repurposed a mobile vision clinic to help the organization with food deliveries across five Florida counties.

“During these difficult and uncertain times, it is critical that we come together to assist those who have been most impacted by this crisis,” Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said in a statement. “Our family is extremely grateful for the great work being done to ensure that meals are available throughout our communities. It is our hope that these 5 million meals will assist Feeding Tampa Bay in continuing to provide these essential resources and services that are so vital to so many.”

Feeding Tampa Bay has been feeding thousands of kids and seniors, delivering mass food distributions and working to set up drive-through pick-up locations in recent weeks.