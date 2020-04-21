Chargers unveil wide collection on uniform options

Chargers.com

The Chargers are going back to the future with their new uniforms.

The team has unveiled six potential combinations of uniform options, with the powder blues as the primary uniform and, for the first time since 1973, the player’s number appearing on the base helmet, under the lightning bolt.

From powder blue jerseys with white pants to powder blue jerseys with gold pants to white jerseys with white pants to white jerseys to gold pants, the Chargers have four basic combinations.

They also have a pair of color-rush alternative options, one with a deeper blue-on-blue combination and one with a dark blue that harkens back to the uniforms that Chargers wore when their helmet was dark blue, not white.

As it relates to the effort to thrive in the L.A. market, it’s a start. Who is wearing those uniforms also is a major factor, and the ongoing unwillingness to consider Cam Newton continues to be mind boggling. Eventually, the Chargers need to win games in order to sustain success. Whether that’s with Tyrod Taylor or Cam Newton or a quarterback they draft on Thursday night, the Chargers need to move in that direction in order to justify their move from San Diego.