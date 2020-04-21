Cowboys say trading No. 17 for a veteran is unlikely

Getty Images

The Cowboys had interest in trading for Jets safety Jamal Adams before last year’s trade deadline, but no deal materialized and Adams stayed put for the rest of 2019.

This offseason opened with positive signs about contract talks between Adams and the Jets, but things have taken a turn recently with Adams choosing to skip the team’s virtual offseason program. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said on Monday that nothing’s changed regarding the team’s desire to sign Adams and that they don’t intend to trade him.

A great offer could change that intention and some have speculated that the Cowboys would take another run at dealing for Adams. Owner Jerry Jones threw cold water on that notion without mentioning Adams by name during a Tuesday conference call, however.

“The idea of trading a very valuable No. 1 for an existing player that’s more than likely is going to cost you a lot more is unlikely,” Jones said. “I would say just theoretically it is, but I would say specifically it is highly unlikely that we wouldn’t have the pick there to use for either a top player in the draft or to trade for potential other draft picks where you can equate the value more evenly pick for pick or pick for picks than you are likely to have something happen like that. So probably unlikely to make a draft pick trade for an established star.”

None of that means Adams won’t be dealt, but the Jets might have to look somewhere other than Dallas if they want to get a 2020 first-rounder in return.