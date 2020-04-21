De Smith: “Tough questions” exist over when it will be safe to play NFL games

Getty Images

The NFL has said that it’s planning to play a full season in full stadiums, but it’s becoming more and more clear that both will be very hard to achieve. NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith recently addressed the dynamics associated with finding a way to play pro football games in the current climate.

Via Sports Business Daily, Smith said in an appearance on the CBS Debriefing the Briefing podcast that league and union officials will “have to ask tough questions” about whether and to what extent football games and other sporting events “fit into the safe practices of our country during a pandemic.”

Specifically, Smith said the NFL and NFLPA must consider “whether or not the progress of a sporting event either jeopardizes our healthcare system or jeopardizes the first responders, who would nonetheless have to be there to keep us safe.” Smith specifically mentioned the “hundreds of police officers, firefighters, first responders at these games” in asking whether the league and union will be “comfortable with those first responders being at a football game in order to keep us safe, or are we more comfortable with them being where they need to be in order to keep our families safe?”

Smith also said that NFL players should not benefit from repeated testing on a widespread basis if the general public doesn’t have access to such testing.

“I don’t think that anyone in our larger community should suffer simply because we want football to proceed on time,” Smith said. “We know that we are in a situation now where we cannot mass test the people who need it. . . . We have to make sure that they are taken care of first.”

Smith said the the NFLPA’s overall approach to the pandemic flow from the notion that “football [is] non-essential, and that’s where you start.”

“OTA’s or offseason practices, we shouldn’t assume that those are essential things that our players need to be doing right now,” Smith said, adding that the NFLPA “came up with a way of working with the league to make those practices voluntary and virtual.”

Smith also said that he expects the salary cap to increase in 2021, which will be hard to do if games are played without fans.

“If it goes down, we’ll be fine,” Smith added. “I look at all the people who are out of work and basically went out of work overnight. . . . No one should be feeling sorry for NFL players when it comes to their salary.”

The league ultimately will need Smith and the union to agree to any creative approaches to playing in 2020 that represent material changes to overall working conditions. The NFL’s labor deal lacks a force majeure clause or any similar provision allowing teams to refuse to pay players if there’s no season, which potentially gives the union added leverage when it comes to striking a deal on how to proceed with games in 2020. If the players will be owed their money with or without games, it will be more important to come up with a strategy that the NFLPA deems to be acceptable and appropriate for playing the games.