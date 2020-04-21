DeAndre Hopkins: I had “no relationship” with Bill O’Brien

Getty Images

Shortly after word of the deal sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans to the Cardinals became public, Michael Irvin said on ESPN that Hopkins was upset about a meeting with O’Brien that included references to Aaron Hernandez and perceived displeasure with aspects of Hopkins’ personal life.

Hopkins didn’t deny the meeting took place, but downplayed the significance of the conversation after Irvin went public. While he didn’t share any more details with Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, Hopkins added he won’t “let the judgment of other people dictate the reality of my life” and it seems he felt O’Brien had done little to forge a bond with him while he was in Houston.

“There was no relationship,” Hopkins said. “Make sure you put that in there. There’s not a lot to speak about.”

Hopkins said that he spoke to his family about a desire to start fresh with a new team during the 2019 season and that factored into his decision to ask the team for more money. Hopkins said that he knew “that asking for a little raise would lead to the outcome that I got, which is the outcome that I wanted.”

Hopkins’ desire for a new deal wasn’t just a ploy to get out of Houston, but it got the job done and leaves him feeling that “change is good” as he starts life with his new team.