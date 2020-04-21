DeAndre Hopkins: I had “no relationship” with Bill O’Brien

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

Shortly after word of the deal sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans to the Cardinals became public, Michael Irvin said on ESPN that Hopkins was upset about a meeting with O’Brien that included references to Aaron Hernandez and perceived displeasure with aspects of Hopkins’ personal life.

Hopkins didn’t deny the meeting took place, but downplayed the significance of the conversation after Irvin went public. While he didn’t share any more details with Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, Hopkins added he won’t “let the judgment of other people dictate the reality of my life” and it seems he felt O’Brien had done little to forge a bond with him while he was in Houston.

“There was no relationship,” Hopkins said. “Make sure you put that in there. There’s not a lot to speak about.”

Hopkins said that he spoke to his family about a desire to start fresh with a new team during the 2019 season and that factored into his decision to ask the team for more money. Hopkins said that he knew “that asking for a little raise would lead to the outcome that I got, which is the outcome that I wanted.”

Hopkins’ desire for a new deal wasn’t just a ploy to get out of Houston, but it got the job done and leaves him feeling that “change is good” as he starts life with his new team.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “DeAndre Hopkins: I had “no relationship” with Bill O’Brien

  1. I think BB needs to send his “How To Deal With Millennials” in the workplace book to both Patricia and Bill O’Brien.

    Man, it’s tough out there working with them. Delusional, entitled, whiny, lazy, etc. Just literally the opposite of my grandparents, the greatest generation.

  3. So a player with hard so thick and unrestrained outside of his helmet that can blind another player is wanting us to feel his pain for his lack of a relationship with higher ups?

    He also wants us to believe that he didn’t ask for a pay raise in order to seek a trade but that is exactly what he did do and is happy for it?

    I’ve never liked Hopkins as a player – he always seemed to be too much cupcake and not enough filling. He seemed like a high maintenance diva.

    I hope he fails wherever he went to. He’s so important to me that I don’t recall where he ended up.

  4. O’Brien is a cancer for that franchise. Ownership is even worse for allowing it. I feel for the city of Houston. They have this guy running their NFL franchise into the ground, they also find out that their MLB team is a fraud, etc.

  5. Sure, Tylawspick it’s always the players never the wannabe coach. The coach thinks he’s BB and he’s not. Just like Patricia and the rest of the failures he’s produced who none of them, ever, anywhere have won anything without TB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.