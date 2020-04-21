Dolphins waive Jonathan Ledbetter

Getty Images

Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter started the season opener for the Dolphins last year, but it may wind up being the only game he plays for the team.

Ledbetter landed on injured reserve after hurting his ankle in a 59-10 loss to the Ravens and went on injured reserve a few days later. He did not return to action during the season and was waived with a non-football injury designation on Tuesday.

Ledbetter had four tackles and a half-sack in his lone regular season outing. He was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia.

The Dolphins have added Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah at defensive end this offseason.