Eagles announce another $1 million donation for COVID-19 relief

The Eagles and owner Jeffrey Lurie are putting another $1 million in donations in the hands of local groups helping with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team announced another round of donations to a variety of groups through the city of Philadelphia, to provide assistance to healthcare workers and families and local businesses.

“From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families,” Lurie said in a statement. “As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential healthcare workers. It cannot be overstated how appreciative we are for everything these workers have done — and are doing — to care for those directly impacted by this global pandemic. Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times.”

Among the donation will be funds for 100,000 N-95 protective masks to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and other local health systems.

They’ve also earmarked $250,000 to the American Red Cross through the league’s Draft-A-Thon, and are purchasing $225,000 worth of gift cards from local businesses and team partners to distribute to healthcare workers, among a series of other donations.

Lurie had previously donated $1 million to create the Immunology Defense Fund at the University of Pennsylvania.