Gronk: I’m happy where I’m at, but you never know about coming back

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski has been spending time around wrestling rings rather than football fields recently, but that didn’t stop people from wondering if he might rediscover his desire to play football in the future.

Gronkowski retired before the 2019 season and recent speculation about whether he’d come back has been fueled by a possible reunion with quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa. He was asked about that possibility during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I’m feeling good right now, I’m happy where I’m at, and you just never know, man,” Gronkowski said. “You just never know. You never know. I’m not totally done, I like to stay in shape, but I’ve got to get that feeling back.”

The Patriots still hold Gronkowski’s rights, so they’d need to trade or release him in order for him to play for the Buccaneers or any other team. For now, however, it doesn’t look like anyone will have to do anything regarding opening a door for Gronkowski to return to the gridiron.