Henry Ruggs has heard “constantly” from Raiders, Broncos, 49ers

The 2020 stay-at-home draft has changed the pre-draft process dramatically. Instead of in-person visits and workouts, teams were permitted to contact players up to three times per week, up to one hour at a time.

So plenty of players have heard from plenty of teams, but there’s reason to take a closer look at those teams that invested the most time in specific players. For Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III, who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds at the Scouting Combine, he told #PFTPM that three teams have been “constantly” contacting him: The Raiders, the Broncos, and the 49ers.

The Broncos are an intriguing addition to the list, given that the Broncos supposedly are looking to trade up to get Ruggs’ teammate at the receiver, Jerry Jeudy. Maybe that’s a smokescreen. Or maybe contacting Ruggs so often is the smokescreen. Or maybe both are a smokescreen.

Ruggs also mentioned the Eagles and Lions are teams he’s heard from, but it sounds like he’s heard from plenty of them. Still, keep an eye on Las Vegas, Denver, and San Francisco . . . unless the Chiefs end up turning into reality the rumors that they’re considering trading up to get Ruggs. If they don’t, they may spend the next several years trying to slow him down in their own division.