Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb are co-favorites to be first receiver drafted

Getty Images

In a very deep wide receiver draft class, two stand above the rest as the receivers likeliest to go off the board first.

Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb have the best odds to be the first receiver off the board, with both of them at +110 at MGM’s sports book.

After Jeudy and Lamb, Alabama’s Henry Ruggs has the third-best odds to go first at wide receiver. Ruggs is listed at +325.

If you think someone other than Jeudy, Lamb and Ruggs will be the first receiver off the board, there are some very tempting odds for you. LSU’s Justin Jefferson is at +8000, and five receivers are at +10,000: Baylor’s Denzel Mims, TCU’s Jalen Reagor, Clemson’s Tee Higgins, Colorado’s Laviska Shenault and Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk.

Despite all the talent at wide receiver in this draft, many mock drafts don’t have any wide receivers going in the Top 10. There are so many good receivers this year that teams may think it’s better to address another need in the first round and get a receiver in the second. But some receiver will go first off the board, and it’s likely to be Jeudy or Lamb.