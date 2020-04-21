Jets G.M. emphasizes he wants to keep Jamal Adams

Getty Images

In case Jamal Adams wasn’t clear Monday, his boss wanted to make it that way Tuesday.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said during an interview with ESPN 98.7 FM in New York that keeping his star safety was a priority.

“He was a big reason I was excited about coming here,” Douglas said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I feel this guy is a core player. . . .

“The main goal that I’m trying to do right now is to surround him with like-minded players, because we know Jamal is a dog. We have to surround him with guys that play as hard as he does, that love football as much as he does and can match his intensity.”

Yesterday during his pre-draft videoconference, Douglas said he planned to talk to Adams about a new contract after the draft, and that he hasn’t wavered from wanting to make his star safety a “Jet for life.”

Adams reportedly has no plans to show up for the voluntary virtual workouts without a deal, and Douglas is clearly trying to show that keeping him around is important.