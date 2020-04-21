Justin Herbert favored over Tua Tagovailoa to be second quarterback drafted

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fallen behind Oregon’s Justin Herbert as the favorite to be the second quarterback drafted on Thursday night.

Everyone expects LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to go first overall to the Bengals, but sports books now list Herbert as the favorite to be the second quarterback off the board. MGM lists Herbert’s odds at -125 and Tagovailoa’s odds at -110.

Anyone looking for a long shot bet could put money on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, who is at +2000 to be the second quarterback drafted.

The extreme long shots are Washington quarterback Jacob Eason at +15,000, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm at +15,000, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts at +15,000, Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon at +25,000, Florida International quarterback James Morgan at +25,000 and Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley at +25,000.

And if you somehow think Burrow isn’t going first overall, you can get +3300 odds on Burrow as the second quarterback drafted.