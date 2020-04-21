Khalil Mack donates $350,000 to A Better Chicago

Getty Images

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack has joined the group of NFL players helping to support people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mack has donated $350,000 to the organization A Better Chicago, which works to fight poverty by investing in initiatives targeting low-income youth. The donation is directed to the Emergency Relief Fund they have put in place in light of the pandemic.

“I am blessed to be able to assist the community and excited to have others who have stepped up and partnered with me on this,” Mack said in a statement released by the organization. “A Better Chicago is on the ground and satisfying the immediate needs of so many. Let’s not stop here, the effects of COVID are far from over.”

The emergency fund will distribute money to groups working to provide direct financial support, essential goods and services and high-quality programming like remote education instruction.