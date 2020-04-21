Lamar Jackson envisions running less than he did in 2019

Getty Images

Only 22 running backs in the NFL had more than Lamar Jackson‘s 176 carries last season. The Ravens quarterback, of course, set the NFL single-season record for a quarterback in rushing for 1,206 yards.

Jackson, though, doesn’t envision running as much this year or beyond.

“I doubt if I’m going to be carrying the ball a lot going on in the future,” Jackson said on a Tuesday conference call, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “We’ve got dynamic running backs. We’re going to have even more receivers. We’ve got Hollywood (Brown), Mark Andrews, Nick (Boyle), Willie Snead, Miles (Boykin). We’re going to be pretty good. I don’t think I’ll be running a lot.”

Jackson, 23, has made only 24 career starts including two in the postseason. Yet, he won the MVP award last season, only his second in the NFL.

“If anything, I just want my mind to grow even more, just learning the ins and outs of the game even more – Tom Brady stuff.” Jackson said. “That’s all I want to do right now, focus more.”