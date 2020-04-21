Lamar Jackson: I’d be happy if we signed Antonio Brown, but not my decision

Getty Images

One of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s recent workouts gained a lot of notice because of who was on the receiving end of his passes.

Former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was on the field with Jackson and Ravens wideout Marquise Brown in South Florida. That grouping led some to wonder if the Ravens were a possible spot for Brown to continue his playing career.

Jackson said on Tuesday that he would be all for such a development.

“I’d be happy if they signed him . . . but it’s not my decision,” Jackson said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said this month that he would keep any thoughts about Brown “in-house” and a move by any team to sign him will be influenced by an ongoing league investigation into Brown’s off-field conduct.