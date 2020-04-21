Lamar Jackson says he’s on the cover of the next Madden game

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is following in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ footsteps once again.

Jackson was a first-round pick a year after Mahomes and he was named the NFL’s MVP a year after Mahomes took home that award. Now he’s set to succeed Mahomes as the face of Madden.

Jackson said on a Tuesday conference call that he will grace the cover of the next edition of the video game. He referenced Mahomes, who was the Super Bowl MVP in February, while saying that he’s not concerned about the so-called Madden curse.

“I’m not worried about a curse,” Jackson said. “Patrick Mahomes was on the front . . . so I want that curse.”

There’s no word on when the next Madden game will be released, but EA Sports announced an August release date for the Mahomes edition during last year’s draft.