Lions bring back two cornerbacks

Getty Images

The Lions brought back a pair of their own Tuesday, signing some secondary depth.

The team announced they had re-signed cornerbacks Mike Ford and Dee Virgin.

Both were exclusive rights free agents, which means not really free agents at all since they couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Ford has started six games the last two seasons, after joining the team as an undrafted rookie from Southeast Missouri State.

Virgin has been with the team the last two years and played in 19 games, after being claimed off waivers from the Texans in 2018.