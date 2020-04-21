Lions will have IT guy stationed in Winnebago outside Bob Quinn’s house

Getty Images

The move to a virtual draft this year has led to many questions and concerns about how the technology needed to conduct the proceedings will hold up for the league and all 32 teams.

Contingency plans have been put in place in the event something goes askew while a team is on the clock and the Lions are enacting their own backup protocol to make sure they can remain up and running through all seven rounds.

General Manager Bob Quinn said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, that the team’s director of IT Steve Lancaster will be stationed in a Winnebago outside Quinn’s house while the draft is in progress. There will be some long stretches for him in the RV while he watches out for any technical difficulties, but he’ll get to go home each day and that beats the hell out of living in a van down by the river.

Other teams may have similar ideas in mind to ensure they can quickly work on any outages during a draft unlike any other in the league’s history.