Official exclusive franchise tag number gives Dak Prescott even more leverage

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The number has arrived for Dak Prescott‘s exclusive franchise tag in Dallas. And it gives him even more leverage moving forward.

PFT has confirmed that Dak will receive $31.4 million in 2020. That’s the official average of the five largest quarterback cap numbers for 2020, as of the date on which the window closed for signing restricted free agents to offer sheets.

The number remained at $31.4 million despite restructurings that slashed the 2020 cap numbers of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger because, quite simply, the restructured contracts were filed with the league after the Cowboys applied the franchise tag to Prescott. If Cousins and Roethlisberger had officially restructured their deals even a day earlier, Prescott’s franchise tag number, per a source with knowledge of the calculations, would have been $28.5 million.

It’s an important difference both for 2020 and for 2021. With Prescott entitled to a 20-percent raise under the tag next year, the $31.4 million tag for 2020 will create a two-year payout of $69.08 million. At $28.5 million for 2020, Dak’s two-year payout would have been $62.7 million.

If the Cowboys had used the non-exclusive franchise tender on Dak, he would have received $26.8 million this year and a two-year payout of $58.96 million. Thus, it will cost the Cowboys more than $10 million over the next two years to keep another team from signing Dak to an offer sheet that, if not matched by the Cowboys, would have resulted in two first-round picks as compensation.

Regardless of what the market would bear, the tag formula now drives Dak’s value. By going year to year, he can get $69.07 million over the next two years and then either a 44-percent raise for 2022 ($54.2 million) or a ticket to the open market. (The Cowboys also could chose to apply the transition tag in 2022, giving him only a 20-percent raise, or $45.21 million.)

Thus, it’s not unreasonable for Dak to want $35 million per year at signing. Under the tag, he’ll get more than $34.5 million per year over the next two years, and then most likely a shot at the open market. The question becomes what will it take to get him to trade in those rights under a provision in the CBA that the Cowboys activated by using the exclusive franchise tag?

The simple (and correct) answer is this: A lot.

11 responses to “Official exclusive franchise tag number gives Dak Prescott even more leverage

  1. You keep saying that and he keeps not getting signed. Maybe he doesn’t have the leverage you think

  2. No the simple answer is, Cowboys need to be smart and hold the cards. Let Dak play on the franchise tag and prove it another year, or take the loss this year, try to trade him, sign someone else for a lot cheaper who will probably play at least the same if not better (Mariota, Winston, Cam). If Dak is as good as he thinks he is, he should go the Cousins route and bet on himself, Cousins did it and succeeded and cashed in twice already since.

  3. After last season they can cut the whole damn team for all I care, starting with Zeke. The division was theirs for the taking and they rolled over. They have no heart.

  4. “Regardless of what the market would bear, the tag formula now drives Dak’s value. By going year to year, he can get $69.07 million over the next two years and then either a 44-percent raise for 2022 ($54.2 million) or a ticket to the open market.”

    This is a flawed argument. The Franchise Tag salary values are the ceiling for the player over the next 2 or 3 seasons, not the floor. The player assumes the risk of a career ending injury (or sudden loss of skill) in each of these seasons, which is why they get paid more per season. The player should be happy to trade some of that upside for the security of a multiyear contract with guaranteed money.

  5. It’s why you don’t want to use the tag on a QB, but Jerry Jones is so dumb, this why it’s like this.

    They should have dealt either Elliott or Prescott, because you can’t deal Prescott now. You needed to pay Prescott ahead of schedule to avoid this.

    Teams just don’t get it.

    If you play a sexy position in the NFL like QB, pass rusher, RB, etc, don’t tag that player, because you lost your leverage. Unless, of course, you have a deal in place for a trade.

    KC is in trouble with Chris Jones, Baltimore by overpaying Judon, Dallas with Dak, etc.

    You can’t wait to budget. You budget and then you execute.

    Cap hell is everywhere for this reason. People say NE is in cap hell, but they’re wrong. The team is already built. They just need to fill in a few gaps like everyone else.

  7. I guess it depends on what the Cowboys do this weekend. If they can grab a QB that they think can lead them, Dak will be able to count all of the millions he isnt going to get. Sure he has leverage for $34 million today. BUT, what kind of leverage does he have on the open market?

    There is one team in the NFL with more than $34 million in cap space for the 2020 season. Cleveland. Are they really going to sign Dak for $30 million when they have Mayfield for a fraction of that? Of course not.

    Next, the Lions, already have Stafford
    Eagles, already have Wentz
    Colts, just went out of their way to get Rivers

    Redskins? There is a nice spot for Dak, and he can stick it to Dallas twice a year. They have a grand total of $23 million in cap space. Point is, Dak ONLY has this leverage with the Cowboys. If they arent sold on him, and they certainly know him better than anyone else, and they think they can get better through the draft (after all, maybe McCarthy isnt sold on Dak in his offense and he wants to go get his guy), Dak will be cut free and he will walk away with a lot of leverage and a lot less money. All speculation, but not ridiculous either

  8. That team has too many holes & weaknesses to tie up 35 million on a slightly above average QB. A smart team would just draft a QB like Love or move up a bit to draft Tua this year and use the money they’d save to fill the holes in their roster, but this is Jerruh and the Boys we are talking about so Dak will surely get paid +35mil per year. At least it’ll be entertaining to those of us who can’t stand Jerruh & the Cowboys.

  9. As always, we’re left to make the usual reminder to correct the pro-player PFT: you can’t use the second-consecutive tag as a pay floor, because in order for a player to benefit from it he must assume risk of injury or inferior performance. That risk is very real and has bitten players before; therefore, a player can’t simply pencil in that compensation as guaranteed.

    As for Prescott himself, pro-player media folks like to pretend that he has all the leverage, but they ignore that Prescott wants to remain in Dallas. There is a very good chance that if Prescott were to hit the open market and leave for a higher offer, that higher offer would come from a franchise with less roster talent. He would even likely lose on the superior income tax situation that comes from playing for a Texas team.

    The simple reality is that the team wants to keep the QB, and the QB wants to stay on the team. That means neither side holds a dominant leverage position, which is why negotiations will continue until both sides see they’ve reached their compromise.

  10. When Dakota succeeds at playing QB by passing, his team loses. When he runs like the running back he truly is, they win. Perhaps he should be paid a running back salary.

