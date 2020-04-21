Packers claim a pair of defensive linemen

Getty Images

The Packers added to their defensive depth before the draft started.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Packers claimed defensive tackle Gerald Willis and defensive end Jamal Davis off waivers.

They were cut loose by the Dolphins yesterday, after brief appearances last year.

Davis appeared in three games and Willis two for the Dolphins.

Davis was in camp with the Texans last year as an undrafted rookie from Akron. Willis went to camp with the Ravens last year after going undrafted from Miami.