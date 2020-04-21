Packers to decide on bringing Tramon Williams back after draft

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst plans to be an active trader during the draft and the results of any moves around the board will impact at least one post-draft decision about the roster.

During a Monday conference call, Gutekunst was asked about the chances that cornerback Tramon Williams will be back with the team in 2020.

Williams returned to the Packers in 2018 and played 73 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season. He had 39 tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

“If that fits once we get through the draft then we’ll certainly make it happen if we can,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

The Packers have Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Josh Jackson, Chandon Sullivan and Ka'dar Hollman at corner. Should that group grow early in this week’s draft, it seems likely Williams will have to look elsewhere to continue his career.