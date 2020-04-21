Patriots to send Gronk and seventh-round pick to Bucs for fourth-round pick

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is ready to return.

Gronk, who is planning to un-retire and facilitate a trade to the Buccaneers, will be packaged along with a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Gronk told his fellow FOX Sports employee Jay Glazer that he already took his physical for the Bucs. Physicals have been the holdup for some players this offseason thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, but Gronkowski and the Buccaneers apparently found a doctor who was ready to go and gave Gronk a clean bill of health.

And so Gronk will be playing in Tampa Bay this season. Now the only question is whether he’ll be able to defend his WWE belt.

Permalink 43 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

43 responses to “Patriots to send Gronk and seventh-round pick to Bucs for fourth-round pick

  2. Sigh. The Pats make out like bandits again.
    Gronk wasn’t going to play for New England this year, or likely ever again, so the Pats essentially traded a seventh-round pick for a fourth-round pick. Good deal if you can get it.

  4. Crazy times here in Tampa. OJ Howard is an ex-Buc in waiting for certain now, likely gone in the next cuople of days.

  5. Okay then! Pats get a 4th for a guy who wasnt going to play for them anyway.

    Bucs get a guy who was great, but looks really light in recent videos (instagram). If he can add some pounds and play at 80% of what he was, Bucs did great.

    I really hope the season happens!

  7. He was injured repeatedly the last few years in the league, and then he was retired smoking weed for a year, and now he wants to return and play again. What makes anyone think he’s going to be football ready when there’s no chance there will be any type of normal training camp.

  9. Not a good idea. That man was amazing but took a ton of physical punishment. He’s won titles, has plenty of money, his Hall of Fame status is secure. Just stay retired and enjoy life. Chasing another ring isn’t worth it.

  17. Hopefully it’s the first of TB’s 4th rounders. The second is a compensatory pick so it’s basically a fifth.

  18. He was hurt the last few years of his career, and then he was retired. He stopped training and lost about 30 pounds which isn’t easily put back on I don’t care how many PED’S he takes (if you know anything about ped’s then you know 15 pounds is considered a decent cycle), and people think he’s simply gonna step right up and be the same old Gronk again? Come on

  19. Tampa Bay Tommy will be happy. Both guys away from that meanie Belichick.

    Can’t say I’ll be going out of my way to cheer them unless it helps my team.

  20. Wow! If Tampa gets their defense straightened out, they are going to be a very tough team to beat.

  21. TE wasn’t a perceived big draft need, but this will undoubtedly be a big improvement. Brady obviously has something to say about the offense.

    Patriots win on this, regardless on how it turns out for TB. They got something for what was going to be nothing.

  22. Keep Howard – we all know Gronk isnt going to make it through an entire season. He will likely just come in for the redzone offense

  23. So a HOF player in his prime would rather retire than play for Bill Belichick.

    Sounds like Tom Brady may deserve more of the credit for NE’s success than the “Patriot Way.”

  24. I expect Gronk to fill the same role with the Bucs that he did in his last year with the Pats. That is block better than many offensive lineman and make the occasional clutch reception.

  27. pendragon54 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:24 pm
    The kid is a hell of a ball player and as strong as an ox.

    —-
    “Was” on both counts

  29. I had a feeling ever since the OJ Howard trade block talks. Man this is gonna be awesome. Don’t sleep on Gronk, he’s still young and healthy now, got a year to recover his body and he’s gotta be motivated and ready to go. Ready to take back his TE crown again, I’m predicting he has Prime-Gronk type of season.

  31. Gronk had leverage here. He could have unretired and his 9.5 mil 2020 salary would hit the books and put the Patriots 8.5 mil over the cap. They’d have had to cut him, or some other combination of players. Getting a 4th for a 7th when you could had had nothing but trouble dealing with a guy that only wants to catch passes from Tom Brady, you did OK. I thought we might possibly see a larger trade involving Gronk and Thuney from the Pat’s, for Howard, Cappa, and a #1 2020 pick (wishful)….or a #2 pick (hopeful) from Tampa. Things may not be done yet….

  32. jkb0162 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:29 pm
    Not a good idea. That man was amazing but took a ton of physical punishment. He’s won titles, has plenty of money, his Hall of Fame status is secure. Just stay retired and enjoy life. Chasing another ring isn’t worth it.

    —–

    I’m all for it. Hopefully his next injury is permanent.

  34. This is going to be a weird season with Brady and Gronk in Tampa playing in empty stadiums.

  35. dregonspengler says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:25 pm
    Sigh. The Pats make out like bandits again.
    Gronk wasn’t going to play for New England this year, or likely ever again, so the Pats essentially traded a seventh-round pick for a fourth-round pick. Good deal if you can get it.
    ——-
    Nah. Looks to me like the Pat’s just lost arguably the best tight end in the history of the nfl. I think lane Johnson was onto something.

  37. Nah. Looks to me like the Pat’s just lost arguably the best tight end in the history of the nfl. I think lane Johnson was onto something.

    ___

    Ah yes, the fun factor. Johnson been having fun the last few years losing all the time?

  38. Patriots win on this, regardless on how it turns out for TB. They got something for what was going to be nothing
    —-
    Yep. Gronk talking up wanting to return to football makes sense. If the Patriots didn’t do anything he could have unretired and blown the Pats cap where they wound have been forced to cut him or other players. Instead they got something of value.

  40. bird2urmother says:
    Nah. Looks to me like the Pat’s just lost arguably the best tight end in the history of the nfl. I think lane Johnson was onto something.
    ==

    Rob Gronkowski clearly came back for one reason — to play with Tom Brady in Tampa. He wasn’t going to ever play again in New England, and everyone knows it. Nothing from nothing is nothing, so the Pats lost nothing. And no, I’m not a Pats fan, hence the opening “sigh” in my comment.

  42. joker65 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 5:05 pm
    Nah. Looks to me like the Pat’s just lost arguably the best tight end in the history of the nfl. I think lane Johnson was onto something.

    ___

    Ah yes, the fun factor. Johnson been having fun the last few years losing all the time?
    —–
    Yea, I’m pretty sure. Hes been in the playoffs the last few years with a super bowl in there, and he was recently paid as the highest paid o-linemen in the league. Yup, sounds fun.

  43. joetoronto says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:50 pm
    jkb0162 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:29 pm
    Not a good idea. That man was amazing but took a ton of physical punishment. He’s won titles, has plenty of money, his Hall of Fame status is secure. Just stay retired and enjoy life. Chasing another ring isn’t worth it.

    —–

    I’m all for it. Hopefully his next injury is permanent.

    *******************************************************************

    Karma will get you for that one……Pat’s open on the road in Buffalo, and Stidham leads the Pat’s to a comeback win, and Buffalonian’s heads explowwwde. It’s Deja Vu all over again….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.