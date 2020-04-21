Patriots to send Gronk and seventh-round pick to Bucs for fourth-round pick

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is ready to return.

Gronk, who is planning to un-retire and facilitate a trade to the Buccaneers, will be packaged along with a seventh-round pick to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Gronk told his fellow FOX Sports employee Jay Glazer that he already took his physical for the Bucs. Physicals have been the holdup for some players this offseason thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, but Gronkowski and the Buccaneers apparently found a doctor who was ready to go and gave Gronk a clean bill of health.

And so Gronk will be playing in Tampa Bay this season. Now the only question is whether he’ll be able to defend his WWE belt.