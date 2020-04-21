Post-draft physical key for Joe Flacco

Getty Images

For a number of veterans still on the free agent market, the draft will determine their future, as teams wait to see if they can fill in blanks on the depth chart with young players.

But for former Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, the ability to take a physical for a team will determine when or if he finds a spot.

As noted by Mike Klis of KUSA, Flacco should generate some interest from teams, but until teams have more clarity about the neck injury that ended last season, it will be hard for him to find a home.

Teams aren’t able to have their own doctors give physicals yet, and may not for some time. Once they do, there should be some interest in him.

Flacco admitted after the season that he’d be willing to be a backup in the future, and he’s openly mused about the possibility of doing it for the Eagles. At the moment, the Eagles have Nate Sudfeld and Kyle Lauletta on the depth chart, and having Josh McCown fill in for them last year suggests that they value having some experience there.