Report: Rob Gronkowski passes physical to complete trade

Getty Images

After Rob Gronkowski agreed to unretire and play at his current salary, the Patriots agreed to trade the tight end and the Buccaneers agreed to the compensation, only one thing remained.

That one thing now is done.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Gronkowski has passed his physical. That completes the trade that will send Gronkowski from New England to Tampa Bay along with a seventh-round choice in return for a fourth-round pick (No. 139 overall).

It reunites Gronkowski with Tom Brady.

Gronkowski has caught 78 touchdown passes from Brady.

He retired with 521 career catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.