Rob Gronkowski agrees to play for the Buccaneers

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2020, 4:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

Yes, it’s happening.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is ending his one-year NFL retirement and returning to football. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Buccaneers have in turn agreed to send a fourth-round pick to the Patriots for the rights to Gronkowski. New England is also sending a seventh-rounder to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski, according to Rosenhaus, will honor his contract, which has one year remaining at a $9 million salary. He also has per-game roster bonuses of $750,000 and a $250,000 workout bonus, pushing his total potential compensation to $10 million.

Obviously, Gronkowski will reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Even more obviously, Brady’s decision to sign with the Bucs played a huge rule in Gronkowski emerging from retirement and joining Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski could have screwed the Patriots by unretiring and blowing up their cap situation, putting them over the spending limit and forcing them to cut him. He still has a good relationship with the Patriots, however, which kept him from making an aggressive move like that.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Rob Gronkowski agrees to play for the Buccaneers

  3. The guys got three brain cells left, but maybe the time off healed this body, now he’s going to have to sue Vince McMahon to get out of his contract

  5. I will come off the couch right now and throw 40 TDs in that offense. Him and howard on the inside, and maybe the best WR tandem in the league. With a top notch run defense too. Contenders

  6. Gronkowski could have screwed the Patriots by unretiring and blowing up their cap situation, putting them over the spending limit and forcing them to cut him.
    ________

    Wouldn’t he then be subject to waivers? Meaning the Panthers or any other team could have claimed him and blocked him from going to the Bucs?

  9. How much lead time does Gronk get before the league starts testing him? He’s looking a bit, umm, small.

  10. He’d rather retire in his prime than play for Bill Belichick. Maybe Brady had more to do with NE’s success than the “Patriot Way” after all.

  11. My Raiders own Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Tampa Bay is going to choke, they can’t beat the Saints.

    #RaidersNation

  12. I’m curious to see how both these guys bodies hold up throughout the season. I wish them both all the best but just don’t see them being able to sustain the pounding their bodies will take all season. We’ll see? Definitely makes things more interesting with Gronk in joining the Bucs as well.

  16. bkinacti0n says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:50 pm
    Gronkowski could have screwed the Patriots by unretiring and blowing up their cap situation, putting them over the spending limit and forcing them to cut him.
    ________

    Wouldn’t he then be subject to waivers? Meaning the Panthers or any other team could have claimed him and blocked him from going to the Bucs?

    Waivers are only for players who aren’t vested veterans, OR all players after the trade deadline and until the regular season ends.

  17. The Patriots just got a 4th round pick for a guy who was retired and who had lost ALL of his playing weight, and there is no off-season training camp for Gronk to get any of that weight, and football toughness back. Add to that FACT Gronk was hurt for the last 3 years of his football career, and what you have is the Patriots stealing a 4th round pick from a team that just agreed to get a guy who’s all done. The Bucs are living in the past on this trade it’s a bad move on their part

  19. Gronk was a shadow of his former self 3 years ago. This will not go well.
    When he can’t get open is Brady gonna scream at him also, like everyone else?

  22. Hmmmm, NFC South looking very interesting. Looks like they key will be how much the Bucs can add to their O-line in the draft. The key is going to be protecting Brady which is something the Pats did by and large very well for two decades. Other division teams better be figuring out ways to make Tommy uncomfortable.

  23. I was always amazed at how much time Brady had to throw behind a Pats Oline. Curious if he’ll have the same protection in Tampa. Could he trouble for those aging legs…

  24. mlhigh77 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    And the Pats fans heads are exploding!

    ******************

    This Patriots fan is happy. Gronk wasn’t going to rejoin the Patriots anyway, and the Patriots got a 4th-round pick out of the deal. So good for the Patriots. And I’m looking forward to watching some Bucs games to see how things look with Brady, two great WRs and his old stalwart Gronk. The deal looks like a win/win to me.

  25. I am a Pats fan and wish both Tom and Gronk well. We had a two decade run. Time to say thank you and move on to life without them. Should be interesting.

  29. therealzeitgeist says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:48 pm
    Julian Edelman so lonely right now.
    ________________

    Win! So good..

  31. What happens if a challenger for his belt stands up in the crowd. And it turns out there is a referee present there in the crowd too. Per the rules of his title Gronk is required to fight the guy right there. So do they just stop the game and give them midfield? Resume play after?

  33. Gronk is washed up. Brady is a cheater and very old. If Bucs fans think they’re going to the Super Bowl this year, they are delusional.

  34. Good for him. Very surprised by this but the Bucs should have a vicious offense this season. Enjoy ’em while you have ’em!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.