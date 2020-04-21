Rob Gronkowski agrees to play for the Buccaneers

Getty Images

Yes, it’s happening.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski is ending his one-year NFL retirement and returning to football. According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski has agreed to play for the Buccaneers in 2020.

The Buccaneers have in turn agreed to send a fourth-round pick to the Patriots for the rights to Gronkowski. New England is also sending a seventh-rounder to Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski, according to Rosenhaus, will honor his contract, which has one year remaining at a $9 million salary. He also has per-game roster bonuses of $750,000 and a $250,000 workout bonus, pushing his total potential compensation to $10 million.

Obviously, Gronkowski will reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. Even more obviously, Brady’s decision to sign with the Bucs played a huge rule in Gronkowski emerging from retirement and joining Tampa Bay.

Gronkowski could have screwed the Patriots by unretiring and blowing up their cap situation, putting them over the spending limit and forcing them to cut him. He still has a good relationship with the Patriots, however, which kept him from making an aggressive move like that.