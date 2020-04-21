Rob Gronkowski: I have that feeling, and it feels right

Posted by Charean Williams on April 21, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is leaving FOX to return to the NFL. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Pro Bowl tight end would share his initial thoughts on his comeback with the network that paid him for six months.

After announcing his retirement last March, Gronkowski repeatedly said he had no regrets but never completely closed the door on a return.

“I always said when I have that feeling, and it feels right, I will be ready to take the field again,” Gronkowski told Jay Glazer of FOX. “And I have that feeling. I’m ready.”

Gronkowski, who turns 31 next month, retired after nine seasons with 521 career catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Rob Gronkowski: I have that feeling, and it feels right

  2. Now if only the Bucks could entice Booger to come out of retirement. That my just be the missing piece of the puzzle. Please make it happen Coach A.

  3. Good for Gronk. Real good for Tampa and TB12. Not bad for the Pats either.Sort of a gift 4th rounder. Tom will fetch a 3rd round compensatory next year. Now…I wonder if something can be done with Howard and Thuney. As a Pats fan, straight up, and I’m good.

  7. It’s a shame they can’t sell tickets to all the front running Tampa fans. Going to be funny to watch this team crash and burn. 43 year old QB and a TE that can’t stay healthy for more than 3 games. Saw Gronk on TV yesterday and he looks about 20 pounds lighter than when he was in his hay day. Get the drug tests ready when he beefs back up.

  9. Spent a year rubbing hemp oil on himself, dropping RKOs on people and being a doof on pre-game shows. Guess those movie offers and talk show deals weren’t rolling in like his fanboys knew would. He’ll be in some nice weather and can hit beaches all year round there in Florida. Maybe even become the spokesman for Florida Men everywhere. I’m honestly curious how fast he bulks up for the possible season.

  10. I have that feeling Gronk left and Brady left with this in mind somewhere. I have that feeling that they both agreed, they did not want to play in New England anymore for whatever reason and it feels right! They just wanted out….

  11. Impressive stats. Most impressive, indeed.
    In SB LII the man had 9 receptions on 15 targets for 116 yards and 2 TDS… quite amazing, and the LONE reason why New England ever (briefly) held a lead in Super Bowl LII. Meanwhile his new Tampa12 (self ordained nicknames have never been cool in the history of bromances) teammate executed his most prolific game of his career as well.
    And yet it wasn’t enough.
    All that production wasn’t enough.
    I have a feeling good teams having fun win Super Bowls, not stats monsters.

  13. A whole new market of endorsement opportunities. Plus $10m salary. Right in the feels.

  16. Hmmm………guess it wasn’t fun enough playing for Belichick and the Pats? Huh?
    Lane Johnson’s crystal ball looking pretty good these days.

  17. The Pats fans’ hate isnt evident yet. When and if the Pats miss the playoffs this year, and they likely will, Brady and Gronk will be getting ROASTED by NE fans.

    And as a Giants fan since ’79, I wouldnt blame them at all.

  19. ironicskepticalcomment says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:13 pm
    I have that feeling Gronk left and Brady left with this in mind somewhere. I have that feeling that they both agreed, they did not want to play in New England anymore for whatever reason and it feels right! They just wanted out….
    ————————-
    Firstly, the Pats couldn’t have afforded it. Secondly, if they somehow had signed Brady to a 2 yr contract and afforded to bring Gronk back, you’d be saying Pats are making a big mistake.

  20. tampa is the pat posers. Somebody tell the bucs that hernandez off’d himself a few years ago.

  21. ironicskepticalcomment says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:13 pm
    I have that feeling Gronk left… did not want to play in New England anymore for whatever reason and it feels right! They just wanted out….
    —————
    ^plus when Gronk “retired” it was clear his body was beat up, his folks asked him to quit too.

  22. Bucs fan here, excited about the Brady signing but starting to wonder if our goal is to win a championship or have a top rated reality TV show.

  24. Goat about to do Goat things and all the CRYBABIES will be wrong AGAIN!

    for the record the CRYBABIES have been wrong more often than right.

    #GOATx6

  25. NE wishes both of them all the success in he world! As long as they’re not playing the Pats…

  26. ronicskepticalcomment says:
    April 21, 2020 at 7:13 pm
    I have that feeling Gronk left and Brady left with this in mind somewhere. I have that feeling that they both agreed, they did not want to play in New England anymore for whatever reason and it feels right! They just wanted out….

    26 4 Rate This

    —————

    Yeah, sucks winning all the time.

    They’ll be loafing around at practice going at 1/3 the speed of BB’s practices and be thrilled at 9-7.

    super

  28. Bucs with Brady and Gronk will still finish second behind the Saints in the division … Book it baby you heard it here first ! Saints with Brees and Taysom Hill and Sean Payton are loaded and too deep of a team for the Bucs to overcome !!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.