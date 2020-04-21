Rob Gronkowski tells Pats he wants to return, play with Bucs

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, Rob Gronkowski said “you never know” when asked about the possibility of returning to play in the NFL before adding that he’s “got to get that feeling back” before he would go through with a comeback.

Gronkowski may have been underselling what he’s feeling. PFT has confirmed that the tight end does want to return, but he doesn’t want to return to the Patriots.

He wants to play with Tom Brady in Tampa and the two sides have talked about a deal that would send Gronkowski to the Buccaneers. There has been discussion about the Buccaneers moving tight end O.J. Howard, although it is unclear if that would be part of any deal with New England.

Gronkowski could force the Patriots’ hands even more by unretiring immediately, which would put his $10 million salary back on their cap. Given the Patriots’ slim amount of space, that would be problematic, but a league source tells PFT that Gronkowski isn’t expected to go that route.

60 responses to “Rob Gronkowski tells Pats he wants to return, play with Bucs

  14. It’s like a bunch of frat boys getting together to play some sandlot football……at the expense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. I guarantee this will not end well.

  16. I think it’s great, but I just hope Rob Gronkowski has something left in the tank. He’ll have to bulk up again as well.

    I’m a huge Brady fan. Seeing him and Gronk team up again, even in different uniforms, or perhaps especially in different uniforms, would be awesome.

  17. Hmmm yet some in the Gronk story earlier/yesterday were calling it ridiculous and to leave it alone etc and he never wants to come back…but I’m sure these same ones will claim their always right just like the ones already making sarcastic comments here.

  21. Brady will be gone after one year. Gronk will be on IR by week 6. This is setting up to be a dumpster fire.

  22. This guy has been a warrior and played the game with reckless abandon. He didn’t have anything left in tank during his last year. Beyond familiarity with Brady he can’t offer much.
    I hope he chooses the smart path for his brain and stays retired. He has a bigger than life personality and I’d hate to see him lose all of that in 5-10 years because of one more all but guaranteed concussion.

  24. He looks like hes lost about 50 pounds….

    If the Bucs are willing to give up Howard or draft picks, great. Gronk wasnt playing for the Pats this year anyway, so this would be a gift

  26. If he wants to do a farewell lap with Brady, just make sure you get something in return.

    Also make sure that pick or player isn’t conditioned based on games played. Gronk wasn’t a 16 game guy when he was actually in football shape.

  27. Would make for a great storyline but to my eye at least Gronk has shed a lot of weight/muscle.

  28. Who’s going to throw him the ball? Brady gonna punt it 10 yards downfield to get it there?

  30. Why do I get a visual of Edleman looking longingly out of the window towards Tampa Bay?

  31. Well my prediction of TB going to the cowboys with mcdaniels was wrong but my prediction of Gronk and AB wanting to play wherever TB goes is in line.

  33. Vasteelerfan says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:05 pm
    Gee I could have sworn all the expert fanboys said he wasn’t coming back.
    ———————–
    No you got it backward as all the “expert” salty haters do. Gronk retiring was one of many stages over the past 5+ years when all the “expert” salty mountain of hate declared the Pats were history. Most of his “fanboys” hoped he’d come back (the Pats even made a point of reserving him), but accepted that for the sake of his health should probably stay retired.

  34. “thisistheendifyouletit says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:18 pm
    Get excited if you want but dude is slow as Frankenstein.”

    Go have a seat in the corner and stop watching the NFL. Gronk is the greatest TE in history and had an all-time superbowl game 1.5 years ago. He’s well rested and did not get any shorter or less-funny since then. Go Pats, Go Bucs Go Gronk.

  36. This is a charade, my Packers need a tight end desperately and wouldn’t offer this guy the price of a bus ticket. He is apparently a good guy, but who wouldn’t be goofy happy all the time with his money and women.

  37. Why would you trade him to Tampa Bay? Big Gronk fan but honestly he screwed the Pats when he announced his retirement so late in the Spring. There were no free agent tight ends left to sign at that point. I certainly wouldn’t accommodate his wishes to be traded to Tampa Bay. I would tell him if he wants to play, he can play for NE or tell him I’d trade him to wherever I can get the best deal for my team.

  38. Either suit up or shut up and enjoy retirement. Respect his numbers but Man his frat boy act got old a long time ago. About the time he dived/ body slammed Tre’Davious White’s back after the whistle just because he made an interception on a ball near him. You only see acts of sportsmanship that ugly every few years. Hall of Famers don’t do that

  40. Belichick does it again…He’s gonna be the only coach/GM in league history who’s going to be able to actually get something in return for a guy who retired, and then came back to football. Oh this is gonna drive the haters crazy for sure.

  41. You play all 9 years with the same franchise then you unretire and tell them you want play for somebody else? And not just anybody else but one specific team, thus making it more difficult to get a good deal in the trade? Not the classiest of looks for Gronk.

  42. t’s like a bunch of frat boys getting together to play some sandlot football…
    _____________________________________

    You mean like 2 guys getting back together?

  45. A 265 lb. Gronk is the best run blocking TE in the NFL, never mind the hands. He did lose a half-step the last season we saw him play, but he’s always played with injuries so it’s hard to tell what was up there. He’s not getting faster in his 30s vs. when he was 22-23.

    He looks about 230 now. Needs to start the training regimen right now if he’s to do it. Brady would have an embarrassment of weapons.

  47. I am stunned (well not really I guess) at all of the negative comments on here. If you really think Rob Gronkowski isn’t worth a 4th round flyer (that’s what is being reported) then I don’t know what to tell you.

  48. “Slow as Frankenstein” – says commenter. It’s almost as if you’ve never watched football before a day in your life.

  49. If Gronk played for Belichick, they’d want him to put the weight back on and that’s not healthy.

    Also, the Bucs have a more realistic chance of winning a Super Bowl in 2020.

    I don’t blame Gronk wanting to have fun. He has the rings and he’s 1st ballet HoF’er. He wants to play football on his own terms. So what?

  50. I can’t wait until Brady gets hit and he doesn’t see a flag or when Geonk gets a penalty for a push off——you boys won’t get that patriot privilege anymore.

  51. GoodellMustGo says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:30 pm
    Tampa trades a 4th to a team that was otherwise going to get nothing. Lolol.
    ——-

    What are you talking about? You realize they could squat on his rights forever? No one was getting him without giving up something.

    Well, actually I am guessing you didn’t realize that.

  52. KoolAidFree says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:26 pm
    Belichick does it again…He’s gonna be the only coach/GM in league history who’s going to be able to actually get something in return for a guy who retired, and then came back to football. Oh this is gonna drive the haters crazy for sure
    ——————-
    I could of made that deal and kept the 7th rounder.

  53. Think Arians will line up Gronk as a defensive back when the game is on the line like Belichick vs the Dolphins?

  54. KoolAidFree says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:26 pm
    Belichick does it again…He’s gonna be the only coach/GM in league history who’s going to be able to actually get something in return for a guy who retired, and then came back to football. Oh this is gonna drive the haters crazy for sure.
    ______

    Off the top of my head, the Seahawks traded Lynch to the Raiders post-retirement. I’m sure it’s been done before that as well.

  55. Gee I could have sworn all the expert fanboys said he wasn’t coming back.
    ——————-

    It’s nice to see you crying on the Pats articles again. Retirement and quarantine not enough to keep you away from your obsession?

  58. The so called genius got a fourth round pick, too bad Pete Carroll did it already with Beastmode

  59. I expected him to stay retire as the NFL is punishing on your body and the Patriots are a demanding team. In retrospect, I can see this move making a kind of sense if Gronk thinks Tampa Bay will be easier to get though the grind to be able to go out and play. Good deal for everyone. I hope he has renewed vigor. He struggled more towards the end of his time with the Patriots (and I cringed every time someone went low on him).

  60. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    April 21, 2020 at 4:07 pm
    It’s like a bunch of frat boys getting together to play some sandlot football……at the expense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. I guarantee this will not end well.
    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
    What? Sure, Gronk is a bit of a goofball, but he takes practice and prep seriously…otherwise he and Brady wouldn’t get along as well as they do. Furthermore, for as much as a goof as Gronk appears to be at times, the closest I’ve heard to an off the field issue with him is a pornstar posting a selfie of herself she took while wearing his jersey. Also, he’s reportedly pretty smart with his money. In other words, he knows how to behave responsibly when it matters. I really don’t see how bringing Gronk in is supposed to ruin the organization. Oh, well. Haters gonna hate, I guess.

