Ryan Pace: We love Eddy Pineiro, but plan to have him compete

There are plenty of major differences between last offseason and this one, but one of the less sweeping ones is the absence of a full-scale kicking competition in Chicago.

The Bears ran one of the bigger kicking competitions in memory after Cody Parkey’s missed field goal at the buzzer of their playoff loss to the Eagles and cycled through many different players before settling on Eddy Pineiro. Pineiro held the job throughout the regular season while making 23-of-28 field goal attempts and 27-of-29 extra point tries.

Pineiro may have the inside track on the job as a result, but the team won’t be handing it to him. General Manager Ryan Pace said on Tuesday that they signed Ramiz Ahmed to compete for the job.

“We see those guys competing,” Pace said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Look, we love Eddy and we think his future’s very bright . . . But those two competing against each other is a really good thing.”

Ahmed’s last experience came at the University of Nevada in 2018. He made 15-of-20 field goals and 40-of-44 extra points.