Saban says teams passing on Tua will regret it like he regrets passing on Brees

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

When Nick Saban was head coach of the Dolphins, they had the opportunity to sign free agent quarterback Drew Brees. But the Dolphins were concerned about the injury Brees suffered a year before, so they decided not to sign him. That was a mistake.

Now Saban says the Dolphins will be making a similar mistake if they pass on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night.

Asked by Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal about Tagovailoa, Saban answered by referencing his experience with Brees.

“We failed Drew Brees on the physical,” Saban says. “That’s why he’s not Miami’s quarterback.”

Saban warns that teams that think Tagovailoa can’t come back from his hip and ankle injuries will suffer the same regrets.

“The sky’s the limit,” Saban said of Tagovailoa’s NFL future. “I don’t think any of the questions with Tua have to do with his ability to throw the ball and be effective.”

Opinions vary widely on Tagovailoa, with some thinking he’s a future franchise quarterback who could easily be a first overall pick, and others thinking he was overrated in Alabama’s talented offense and is too big an injury risk. People have been connecting Tagovailoa and the Dolphins since before last season, and we’ll find out Thursday night if that’s going to be a match.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Saban says teams passing on Tua will regret it like he regrets passing on Brees

  2. Honestly, this sounds a LOT like, “Tua isnt actually that good”. What coleege coach/NFL coach relationship is closer than Belichick and Saban? If Bill wanted Tua, and Saban was telling Bill that Tua is the real deal (privately), why would Saban make these statements now. These statements only hurt Bill’s ability to get Tua… Which leads me to believe Bill doesnt want Tua, and if Tua isnt that good, Bill would not be heartbroken if a rival wasted the pick on him, or even better, wasted many picks to trade up and get him.

    Sure, I could be way off, but its just speculation. And 95% of everything being reported or said is speculation. Some of it might be based on some small tidbits from trusted sources, but its all speculation and smoke

  4. I agree with Saban 100%. On the Phinsider, the Dolphins’ Super Bowl Nation blog, there are at least 40-50 comments a day saying that Miami should pass on Tagovailoa and instead just hand the offense lock, stock and barrel over to Josh Rosen, who has shown no signs whatsoever that he’ll ever become anything even remotely close to being a franchise QB. You know the old saying: ‘Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it’.

  5. Alabama players in the NFL aren’t usually worth spit. They are a product of a system that excels at exploiting the difference in competitive ability in other teams. Once these guys get into the NFL, I’ve noticed precious AMAZING ability to step up their game. The Washington Numbksins have several Alablubber players and they are average at best. Sometimes they make a play – many times they are invisible. I would generally characterize Alabama players to be mid round at best acquisitions and the equivalent to meatloaf – its okay sometimes but never great.

    As for Tua – he does have a certain intangible about him. The big question is going to be his durability – and putting him behind that line in Washington would make him a two year player and then off to a permanent backup position elsewhere. I would like to watch him play behind a great line – he just might be somebody.

  6. I love Saban, but Brees injury is nothing like Tua’s.

    I agree Dolphins messed up on passing on Brees.

    But a hip injury is a completely different story. Not to mention, he had 2 other injuries in college.

    I would avoid Tua, let alone trade up to get him.

  7. If he’s 100% healthy then Saban is correct, Tua throws one of the best deep balls I’ve ever seen

  8. I still think the Chargers are going to make a move to get Tua. They signed a premier RT in Bryan Bulaga and traded their LT for a premier RG. Either the right side of their O-line was utterly putrid last year or they’re gearing up to protect the blind side of a left handed QB.

    As an NFC fan in the upper Midwest, I don’t see a lot of the Chargers so I don’t know how good or how bad the right side of their O-line was last year. Tua-to-LA Chargers is just a guess on my part. How ’bout it, Charger fans? Am I onto something or have I lost what’s left of my mind?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.