Saban says teams passing on Tua will regret it like he regrets passing on Brees

Getty Images

When Nick Saban was head coach of the Dolphins, they had the opportunity to sign free agent quarterback Drew Brees. But the Dolphins were concerned about the injury Brees suffered a year before, so they decided not to sign him. That was a mistake.

Now Saban says the Dolphins will be making a similar mistake if they pass on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night.

Asked by Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal about Tagovailoa, Saban answered by referencing his experience with Brees.

“We failed Drew Brees on the physical,” Saban says. “That’s why he’s not Miami’s quarterback.”

Saban warns that teams that think Tagovailoa can’t come back from his hip and ankle injuries will suffer the same regrets.

“The sky’s the limit,” Saban said of Tagovailoa’s NFL future. “I don’t think any of the questions with Tua have to do with his ability to throw the ball and be effective.”

Opinions vary widely on Tagovailoa, with some thinking he’s a future franchise quarterback who could easily be a first overall pick, and others thinking he was overrated in Alabama’s talented offense and is too big an injury risk. People have been connecting Tagovailoa and the Dolphins since before last season, and we’ll find out Thursday night if that’s going to be a match.