Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson signs tender

The Seahawks continued to take care of pre-draft paperwork.

According to Ben Arthur of SeattlePI.com, Seahawks restricted free agent Branden Jackson signed his tender Tuesday.

The former undrafted rookie got the low tender of $2.133 million.

He went to camp with the Raiders in 2016, and joined the Seahawks the following year. He’s played in 36 games since then, starting four.

The Seahawks have also signed three other RFAs: Tight end Jacob Hollister, wide receiver David Moore, and center Joey Hunt.