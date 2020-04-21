Sean McVay: Brandin Cooks trade a “big vote of confidence” for Josh Reynolds

Getty Images

When the Rams traded wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Texans this month, head coach Sean McVay called it one of several “tough decisions” the team has made after failing to make the postseason in 2019.

On a Tuesday conference call, McVay said the team is also feeling good about one of Cooks’ potential replacements. He said, via Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star, that the move was “a big vote of confidence” in Josh Reynolds.

“We just feel he’s a capable starting receiver,” McVay said.

Reynolds has played every game for the Rams over the last three seasons. He has 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns while starting 11 times over that span.

McVay has also spent time talking up tight end Gerald Everett this offseason and moving Cooks may provide opportunities for both players to show more than they have to this point in their careers. It would be a big plus for the Rams Offense if at least one of them makes the most of that chance.