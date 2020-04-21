Sean Payton donates blood plasma following recovery from COVID-19

Getty Images

Following a bout with COVID-19 himself, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is now trying to help others that will come in contract with the virus.

According to Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Payton donated his blood plasma at the Blood Center in New Orleans on Monday with the hope that antibodies in his system following the infection can be used to boost the response of other afflicted people’s immune systems.

“Until there’s a vaccine for it, this allows us to do something we think can help,” Payton said. “… Hopefully that plasma can help someone who’s been affected maybe in a much more grave way.”

The FDA recently gave emergency approval for the use of plasma from recovered patients to treat patients with serious or immediately life-threatening COVID-19 infections. In order to donate plasma, a person must have been diagnosed with the virus and be symptom-free for 28 days.

It’s too early to know with certainty if such treatment is effective as the studies necessary have yet to be completed. However, it’s a treatment that, so far, seems to have some positive signs and Payton’s donation could give others a better chance at recovering like he has.